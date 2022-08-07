A cold front will arrive on Monday, but before the front arrives it is going to be a warm and humid day.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will start on a warm and muggy note with morning temperatures in the middle 70s. Highs will vary a bit more depending on location, but most locations will reach the lower 90s around the midday and early afternoon hours before a cold front passes.
The exception to this will be northern portions of the viewing area where highs are only likely to reach the middle to upper 80s due to the earlier passes of a cold front.
Passing showers are expected through the day, but any rainfall from these is looking isolated and fairly light.
The bigger impact from this cold front will be a drop in humidity for the rest of the week.
We have a muggy Monday in the forecast, but lower humidity is expected for the rest of the week. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/Q9XLtH096N— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 7, 2022
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will be lower for the middle of the week with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.
Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will slowly warm back closer to 90° by Thursday before another weak cold front arrives to drop temperatures a few degrees by Friday.