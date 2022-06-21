Humidity levels spiked on Tuesday, but a little bit of relief is on the way as a weak cold front passes through the region tonight.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along this front, but the highest chances will be the west and north of our viewing area.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s and a few stray showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but many locations will stay completely dry. Highs are expected to warm to the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s.
HUMIDITY RETURNS AGAIN
Thursday will be a fairly comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will be low, so the heat index won’t be much of a factor.
A warm front will move through the region Friday into Saturday, allowing for an increase in humidity and highs that will return to the 90s. In fact, Saturday’s high in the middle to upper 90s is expected to be accompanied with heat index values ranging from 100-105°
LOOKING AHEAD
Seasonal temperatures look to make a return for the back end of the weekend and early next week.