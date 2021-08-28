Central MO has been under a heat advisory for nearly a week for temperatures in the upper 90s with heat index values over 100. Eastern Missouri, including Columbia and Jefferson City, are still under a heat advisory until 7pm this evening. Luckily after today this advisory expires, and will remain that way as temperatures slightly cool.
BEFORE THE COLD FRONT
The weekend will still see us in the warm sector of the cold front to the north, this front will remain to the north through the weekend only slowly shifting south. This will keep storm chances to our north for Saturday, but temperatures will still be hot across the area.
Sunday will also feature temperatures in the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.
THE COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE
The cold front will be close enough to our area on Sunday that we can see a few isolated thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon. These will be scattered so many will stay dry. These storms will continue into the overnight hours into Monday. On Monday, the cold front will move through our area providing a slightly better chance of thunderstorms through the day. No severe weather is expected, only heavy rain/lightning with the storms.
The scenario is messy, as in there is no real organization in these thunderstorms. Therefore, laying out a specific timeline in who could see storms when is difficult at this juncture. So be prepared and keep updated with KOMU as we get closer.
AFTER THE COLD FRONT
The cold front will keep the remnants of Hurricane Ida (expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 on Sunday) to our south. So most of next week looks dry after the passage of the front.
The main effect from the cold front will be the return of temperatures to near-average next week. The average high for late August is 85° so we will still be a touch above average, but nowhere near as hot as the previous week.
Heat index values will also fall into the middle 90s by next week as well.
Temperatures might slightly warm into the weekend ahead of what could be our next cold front.