The winter storm is behind us, leaving in its wake snow, ice, and very cold temperatures. Many roads are still tricky to navigate so if you must travel today, take a few minutes to scrape off your car, and take it easy on the roads!
SUNDAY
The temperatures will not allow for any of the snow to melt as we only get to around 20 degrees for the high temperature. A persistent northerly wind will make it feel as cold as 5-15° during the day, even as the sun comes out this afternoon.
Clear skies tonight, combined with the snow pack, will allow temperatures to fall once more into Monday morning. Although winds will be calm, single digit lows are expected if you are heading out the door on Monday morning.
ANOTHER ROLLER-COASTER RIDE
Next week will return to the old 2021 way of temperatures, with a roller coaster. The single digit lows on Monday will quickly rise into the 30s, just a tad below average for early January. Tuesday will see temperatures briefly go above average before another drop comes Wednesday into Thursday.
Thursday will have our next chance of snow. Lots of questions about how this system evolves so details are a little spotty, keep with KOMU as we get a clearer picture on Thursday's snow chance.
Temperatures will plummet on Thursday with highs in the teens, while the lows into Friday morning drop into the single digits. Some locations north of the KOMU coverage area will likely fall below 0 for overnight lows. Then temperatures climb back into the 40s by next weekend.