Get ready to bundle up today! Starting out this week temps will be running about 10 to 20 degrees colder than the weekend!
Cold temperatures across the region will be in place with morning temps around 30 degrees. Wind chills will be near 20 degrees with winds our from the northwest at 15-25 mph.
The wind will settle a bit today, but conditions will remain chilly and cold with highs in the upper 30s today. At least there will be plenty of sunshine.
We will see clouds overnight and into Tuesday, but conditions are expected to remain mainly dry with highs again Tuesday in the upper 30s.
The pattern into the later part of the week again gets very warm for this time of year and we could even be another record high heading into Friday!
Friday's temps will be in the upper 60s. The record high for Columbia is 69 degrees set just last year in 2020!