Saturday
After a frozen Friday, we start a very slow warmup into next week. Saturday we'll reach a high temperature of around 36 degrees with increasing sunshine throughout the day. However, wind gusts of around 30 mph will keep it feeling like it's in the mid-20s. So if you're heading to Mizzou's home game, make sure to bundle up.
Sunday and beyond
A high of 45 on Sunday finally gets us out of the 30s, but overnight temperatures still hover just below freezing. However, Monday puts us into the low 50s which continues until Thanksgiving on Thursday. Make sure to continue to leave a few minutes early in the mornings to let your car warm up.
A cold front passing on Thursday brings minimal precipitation chances for Thursday and Friday. This front will not be too strong though, as it only drops us into the mid 40s for next weekend.