Saturday
Cold temperatures continue as Mid-Missouri is under a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning, with some of our northern counties even under a Freeze Warning. If you still have any plants outside, it's time to bring them in. We'll only warm up to around 63 degrees, making for a cool start to the weekend.
A Return to Warmer Temperatures
Temperatures warm up back into the middle 70s by Sunday and stay in the upper 70s range for the beginning of next week. Even though temperatures vary, the entire weekend remains sunny and dry.
Chances for isolated rain showers start to pop up early next week with Wednesday looking like it has the best chance for widespread rain. Another cold front passing through late next week has the potential to push high temperatures into the upper 60s as we head into next weekend.