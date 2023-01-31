That's right! warmer air is on the way! We will just have to wait another day.
Tuesday will be another very cold day with temps only in the single digits to lower 10s. Wind chills will be near zero for much of the morning, but winds are expected to settle somewhat during the day.
Temps will be in the single digits to lower 10s this morning, reaching a daytime high in the middle 20sMorning sunshine turns to a partly cloudy sky this afternoonhttps://t.co/lLUZxgduCU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/K4dyvVgGkn— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 31, 2023
We do receive sunshine during the morning hours. Clouds will return midday and we could see snow flurries over the Lake of the Ozarks. Elsewhere appears to remain dry today. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 20s today.
Now, on to the warming trends...
A strong ridge of high pressure will settle over the region tomorrow leaving skies partly to mostly sunny Wednesday and warmer, but temps will only reach the middle 30s. Thursday will be even warmer as winds shift out from the south leading to highs in the lower to middle 40s!
We will get a brief cool-down on Friday thanks to a passing cold front. Friday's temps will drop back in the 30s to close the week.
Don't worry! Here comes another warm-up into the weekend! Expect some cloud cover on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
You may notice that much of this week will be dry. Next week, that may not be the case. We have seen many signals within the computer model forecasts that there could be several chances for precipitation next week. However, it appears the main precip. type would be rain, not snow due to, once again, warm air temperatures...