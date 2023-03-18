It is quite cold this morning as temperatures are in the upper teens and wind chills are in the single digits. Although our temperature will increase throughout the day, we will still stay below freezing, and because of our winds gusting up to 30 mph, our wind chills will only reach the middle to upper teens. The light snow that we received last night has mostly melted off the roads, and the rest should be gone by the early afternoon since the sun will be out for much of the day. Saturday night will allow another cold low, getting down to the upper teens for much of Mid-Missouri.
SUNDAY
Saturday will be the coolest day for the next week, which means we will be warmer on Sunday, reaching highs in the low 40s. Winds will die down by early morning and with the sun out, it should be a significant improvement over Saturday. Sunday night will still get below freezing, with lows in the middle 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD
After this cold snap, we will continue to warm for the next several days, likely getting into the upper 60s by the middle of next week. We are also watching for some moisture that could taint the enjoyment of those warmer temperatures. Although I don’t believe it will be a complete rainout, I do believe that there will be several different rain events, with a possibility of thunderstorms by Thursday.