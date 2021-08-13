Temperatures are significantly cooler thanks to a cold front that is pushing through the state. This front is going to bring us lower humidity and seasonally mild temperatures for the weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will start in the middle 60s with highs warming into the middle 80s. Skies are looking partly sunny though the day, meaning you should expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
Sunday is looking mostly sunny with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and highs reaching the middle 80s in the afternoon.
The humidity is looking to remain at a “noticeable” level for both Saturday and Sunday, which means the heat index won’t be much of a factor. Humidity is expected to start rising as we head into next week.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will start the new week with temperatures in the middle 80s, but we will warm through the middle of the week with highs warming to the upper 80s by Wednesday.
The weather pattern does look to get a little more active with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms at the end of the week.