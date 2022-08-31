Great weather is ahead for the rest of the week and Labor Day weekend is looking good, too!
The cold front that moved through the region Monday night has ushered in cool, comfortable air this morning where temps are in the 50s. Some locations are reporting in the lower to middle 50s, not sure if any reached the upper 40s this morning...
Missouri temps will be in the 50s this morning, warming quickly to near 90 by this afternoonThe humidity is low today, so drink plenty of water! Comfortable by the eveninghttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/1RDA0bOeJF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 31, 2022
The air is very low on humidity over the next several days, so we will get quick warm-ups into the afternoons with daytime highs in the upper 80s to near 90, falling back in the 70s fairly quickly.
The season is about to change
Today is the last day of August and the final day of what we call 'meteorological summer', which is a climatological accounting for the summer season (June through August). Tomorrow will start 'meteorological autumn' which runs from September until the end of November.
Average highs for this time of year are now DOWN to 85 degrees with lows near 63 degrees. We will be several degrees warmer than this over the next several days. The first ten days of September will be above-normal on temperatures.
However, the seasons will be changing soo. Alaska's foliage is already beginning to change and soon much of Canada will be showing autumn colors. Temperatures will also be trending cooler too with our final 90 degree day around September 12th. The average last 80 degree days is October 18th. The average first chance at frost is after October 11th when 36 degree morning temps become more possible.
Labor Day weekend is looking great and low on overall rain chances. While warm into the afternoons, the evenings will be mild with even cooler mornings. There will be a slight chance for rain on Saturday, otherwise dry for the rest of the weekend.