Passing showers will continue Sunday night into early Monday morning. Then, we'll get some dry time on Monday morning and depending how the day goes we may stay dry... or we may see severe weather.
MONDAY'S INGREDIENTS
For severe storms, we need a lot of things to come together. Let's call them ingredients. We expect a lot of those ingredients to be on hand Monday afternoon and evening!
We'll have instability and lift in the atmosphere, plus a change in wind speed and direction with height giving us rotation, and moisture content should be there, too. So, that means we'll see severe weather, right?
Not so fast. It isn't that simple. Because we'll also be dealing with a pretty strong CAP. This limits the mixing of these ingredients. Or rather, doesn't allow them to fully combine to create storms. It's like if you shake a champagne bottle but don't blow the cork (CAP).
If the atmosphere sees enough low-level heating (from sunshine) and low-level moisture then the CAP may break and thunderstorms may quickly form and turn severe. If the CAP holds, then nothing will happen and you won't even know all those ingredients are right over your head.
If storms do form, large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. A tornado will also be possible.
Southern Missouri does have an overall better chance for thunderstorm development.
DON'T BE CAUGHT OFF GUARD
THE REST OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday we'll be behind Monday's cold front, but lingering showers will likely persist so expect more showers on Tuesday. We likely won't have any thunderstorm activity on Tuesday.
Temperatures will also be cooler behind this early-week system leaving us with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Wednesday should be sunny.
Thursday may see a quick-moving short wave create afternoon showers and potentially a thunderstorm. It looks drier on Thursday night for now (fingers crossed True/False Film Fest goers!).
Friday is looking most sunny with highs in the 60s.
MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a new low pressure system develops to our west. Stay tuned as we track it this week. Temperatures are expected to be warmer with highs back to the 70s.