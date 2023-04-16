Sunday
The cold front associated with Saturday's storms has us ending the weekend with a much cooler day. Expect highs near 50 degrees today with some cloud cover sticking around. If you head outside at all, make sure you grab a jacket as the wind will have you feeling even cooler. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected as we head towards the beginning of the work week.
Monday
The morning will start off chilly before plenty of sunshine will help us warm up into the middle 60s. This is just the beginning of another roller coaster of warming and cooling temperatures for the week ahead. Breezy conditions continue as winds gust up to 35 mph.
Next Week
Rain chances return on Tuesday as we continue warming up back into the 70s. Thursday is looking like our best chance for widespread rain, which will cool high temperatures down for the latter half of the week. Next Friday and the weekend will remain cooler with below average temperatures.