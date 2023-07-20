Thursday has been met with more heat and humidity. Temperatures have reach the lower 90s with heat indices nearing the upper 90s. The good news? We see a break from the heat and humidity for the weekend!
Friday will be the beginning of this brief relief. A cold front has moved through Mid-Missouri this afternoon, which will bring in a cooler and drier airmass.
Dew points will drop throughout the rest of the day and by tomorrow, dew point temps will be near 15 degrees below where they are this afternoon. This will have us feeling MUCH more comfortable on Friday. This will also be accompanied with temps in the lower 80s and a mixture of sun and clouds.
There is a slim chance for a few spotty showers Friday, but many will likely stay dry. There are a few chances for rain this weekend, but the likelihood of widespread rain this weekend is slim to none.
Temperatures over the weekend slowly warm, but temps by the beginning of next week warm rapidly. Beginning next week, a hot and humid pattern takes shape. Highs will likely be in the middle to upper 90s with added humidity.