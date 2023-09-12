Temperatures this evening will continue to cool, with many staying in the middle to lower 70s through sunset. After sundown, temps will start cooling quickly and will eventually drop to the lower 50s early Wednesday morning.
The remainder of the day will feature temps similar to today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Throughout the remainder of the week, highs will be in the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
While these cooler, more fall-like, temps are hanging around for the remainder of the week, temps will likely warm up by the middle of next week.