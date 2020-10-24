Cooler Temperatures Stay
Temperatures will warm up to near 50 this afternoon with some sun! Enjoy this while it's here, because I'm expecting a very cloudy and even rainy start to the work week. It may be good to bundle up if you're heading to the Mizzou game against Kentucky this afternoon.
Clouds Return
Clouds will move back into Mid-MO overnight tonight, but tomorrow is trending drier and a tad cooler. Rain isn't expected to start until near sunrise on Monday morning, and it should stick with us through the day and even into Monday night.
Here is your weekend checklist, as you'll want to soak in the sun as it makes a brief appearance this afternoon. This weekend might also be the time to get the winter wardrobe ready if you haven't already! Morning temps on Tuesday could drop into the upper 20s. pic.twitter.com/t0D37VKWNt— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) October 24, 2020
Something to Watch For
Morning temperatures on Tuesday are expected to dip into the upper 20s, so there is a slight chance that Mid-MO could see a rain/snow mix Monday night. However, any accumulations are NOT expected as ground temperatures are too warm. The best chance for this exists in our north and eastern counties.
Looking Ahead
The 8-day forecast past Tuesday looks fairly nice! Halloween weekend is expected to have sun and temperatures in the upper 50s. Remember, we also fall back one hour next weekend.