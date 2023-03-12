Temperatures will continue their cooler trend through the early part of the week, but a brief warm up is on the way.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
We will still be dealing with quite a bit of cloud cover on Monday, but sunshine will try to slowly return as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the middle 20s and warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon.
SUNSHINE RETURNS
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be sunny to mostly sunny days as high pressure builds into the region helping keep the sky a little more clear. Temperatures will also start to warm up with highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday and the lower 60s on Wednesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain is looking likely on Thursday and a few thunderstorms aren’t out of the question either. Temperatures will cool for the end of the week and St. Patrick’s Day with highs continuing to stay cool into the weekend.