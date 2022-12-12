Monday morning is starting our with some fairly widespread fog across central Missouri. As temps get close, and in some cases dip below zero, you may need to scrape frost from your car this morning. Plan a little buffer of extra time to get where you need to go.
Fog should burn off mid morning as the sun rises and the ground warms. Temps for today will be below average, in the lower 40s, but will still be one of the warmest temps we see this week.
Tuesday will be much warmer than Monday, but these warmer temps will be accompanied by rain. Rain could start as early as late Monday night and continue throughout mid-afternoon Tuesday.
This will not be a washout by any means, and accumulations will be around .5" across the board. Don't be surprised if there are a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected with this system.
Once the rain clears, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 40s. Then, the colder air will start to set in and mid-MO will fall into a cooler pattern with our temps in the 30s for the foreseeable future.