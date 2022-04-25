A cool start to the week can be expected and the NWS has issued more frost and freeze warnings for the state tonight.
After a partly cloudy start to the morning, we will see increased sunshine and breezy winds out from the north. Highs this afternoon will be much cooler than normal, only reaching the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon - wind chills will make it feel like 55 degrees.
Freeze warnings have been issued over northern Missouri for tonight as temperatures are expected to fall to near, or below freezing. This includes Macon county. The rest of central Missouri has been put under a frost advisory as temps are generally expected around 34-37 degrees.
You will need to cover, or bring inside plants sensitive to cold weather to prevent damage to the plant. This is the only night this week where a frost, or freeze is expected.
While Tuesday and Wednesday are slightly warmer days, we do see more sunshine and more importantly, dry weather! However, that pattern will change toward the latter half of the week.
Rain, including showers and thunderstorms can be expected in central Missouri starting Thursday and continuing off and on through Saturday. Computer model generated forecasts are estimating and average of around another 1.00" rainfall for central Missouri through Saturday night.