Saturday and the weekend
We will get a break from the wind on Saturday as we warm up to 68 degrees. The day starts out sunny, but cloud cover increases throughout the day.
Wind returns on Sunday with gusts of up to 25 mph. The high temperature will stay in the mid 60s range before a cold front comes through the area dropping our temperatures early next week.
Next week
The passing cold front will plunge our high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday into the lower 50s. Overnight lows hover below 32 degrees so expect freezing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
By the middle of the week we start to warm back up, hitting the middle 60s by Thursday and reaching 70 degrees by the weekend.