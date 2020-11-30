Cooler air has certainly taken hold on central Missouri today. As we roll into December temperatures will be near average.
Tuesday’s forecast
Overnight, skies will clear and lows will fall to near 20°. Winds will be significantly calmer, meaning wind chills will hold in the upper 10s.
Skies will be sunny though the day with highs reaching the middle 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.
Precipitation chances
Wednesday will be another seasonal day with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Cloud cover will increase through the day, making for partly sunny skies.
Rain chances will start to increase very late in the day Wednesday as a low pressure system passes across parts of Arkansas and Louisiana. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of the KOMU 8 viewing area, but parts of Mid-Missouri could still see rain Wednesday night, especially areas south of I-70.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s Wednesday Night into Thursday morning. As this temperature drop occurs we could see a light wintry mix or light flurries. Accumulation and impacts are not expected.
Looking ahead
Drier and seasonal conditions are expected as we head into the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.