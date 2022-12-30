Friday
After a warm day on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, today will be feeling much cooler as we warm up to only 45 degrees. This is much closer to our 30 year average for this time of year. Cloud cover will be similar to yesterday with mostly cloudy skies and breaks of sunshine throughout the day.
The Weekend
We enter a warming trend as 2022 winds down with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Sky conditions will improve, bringing us more sunshine for the new year.
Next Week
Monday will have a high of 60, but it sure won't feel that warm outside due to the rain on the way. Expect an overcast day with widespread rain beginning in the evening and lasting well into Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected late Monday night as the cold front moving through the area will provide the lift needed to get the atmosphere going. The front will also usher in cooler temperatures with highs near 40 to end the week.