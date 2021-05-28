We've had our fair share of cool weather and rainy days this May in central Missouri. We're not done yet.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
While Memorial Day weekend may be, to many, the unofficial kickoff to summer, mid-Missouri weather will be feeling April-like with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the middle 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
As for sunshine... soak it up while you can!
Skies will clear on Saturday morning, leaving us with a sunny day. Sunday morning will likely see sunshine, but clouds are expected to push in throughout the afternoon to set the stage for or next chances for rain, which begin on Monday.
MORE RAIN...
A low pressure system from the west may begin pushing in rain showers as early as Monday, followed by more passing showers (with dry time between rounds) for Tuesday and Wednesday.
This rain is expected to be light. The system overall is seemingly weak and lightning and thunder are not expected at this time.
WHEN WILL IT WARM UP AGAIN?
While it may be cool for Memorial Day weekend, the following weekend is looking much warmer. Highs are expected for return to the 80s with sunshine for the first weekend of June and into that next week.