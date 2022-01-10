A cold front will lead to slightly cooler temps to start this week, but the trends for this week are much warmer!
Monday will actually be a very 'typical' day for mid January - Sunny, a little frosty, chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Normal highs for this time of year are around 39 degrees.
Brrr! A stubborn frost on windshields this morning with wind chills in the single digitsA cold front to our north will pass through later this morning - temps are cooler than yesterday...highs in the 30shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ZDDtjmB4Pq— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 10, 2022
Just plan for a few extra minutes getting out the door this morning if your car is parked outside. There is stubborn frost that formed on windshields overnight.
We are finally done with the frigid stuff for a few days...This week as a whole will be very quiet with lots of sunshine and milder temps. Highs will jump in the lower 50s with morning lows in the lower 30s, much warmer than this past week.
There will be a chance for precipitation later this week before the weekend starts. This will be as another cold front passes over the region Friday. Right now, everything appears to be mainly rain as the system passes over the Midwest.
While there could be a few flurries into Saturday morning, the weekend appears cooler and drier with highs falling back in the 30s for MLK weekend.