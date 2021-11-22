Todays temperatures are forecasted to be 15 degrees below what our temperatures were yesterday! This is just another stop on this temperature rollercoaster that we have been going on recently. Buckle up and enjoy the ride because we are going uphill again! Tomorrow will see temperatures about 15 degrees warmer than today.
Wednesdays temperatures will be back in the middle 60s and bring a mostly cloudy sky as we prepare for our next chance for rain with the passage of a cold front Wednesday night.
Rain will pass overnight on Wednesday and conclude by mid morning on Thursday making for a dry rest of the day.
While chili may not be on your Thanksgiving menu, it will be in your forecast! Temperatures for Thursday will be chilly in the lower 40s.