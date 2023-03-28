Light rain showers are possible over mid-Missouri this morning. This rain will be light and isolated in nature. It is possible that not all of mid-Missouri will see rain this morning: some will remain completely dry while others see up to 0.25".
Rain will gradually dry out throughout the morning and mid-MO will be significantly drier this afternoon: many will even see the sun this afternoon.
Moving ahead towards the middle of the week, Wednesday will remain dry and temperatures will increase to near 60 degrees. The warming trend continues into the end of the week.
Thursday and Friday will be near 70 degrees, which could add some energy and instability into the atmosphere. There are chances for storms on Friday, some of which could become strong. We will continue to watch this system as it gets closer.