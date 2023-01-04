Temperatures today will be much more average for Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs today will be in the lower 40s today as breezy conditions continue into the day as winds could be gusting up to 30 MPH.
There will be partly cloudy skies with slightly more cloud cover in the northern counties and more sunshine to the south. This will keep areas north of I-70 slightly cooler while areas south will warm slightly more.
Thursday will be seasonal as well with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures warm back up starting on Friday with highs back in the middle to upper 40s.
There will be a slight chance for rain on Saturday, but the majority of the heavier rain will stay to the east.