It has been another cloudy and dreary day in central Missouri, but changes are slowly going to move in for the end of the week as a warming trend begins.
Looking for some sunshine? Friday is your best bet for the most sunshine over the next 5 days. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/rTdeoMjwel— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 6, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday with a few isolated showers and sprinkles possible, while most of us stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Some very limited sunshine will be possible by the afternoon if we can clear fast enough.
Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s with afternoon highs warming into the middle 70s.
A WARMING TREND
Average high temperatures for this time of the year are around 70°. Average lows are around 50°. Over the next 5 days highs will generally be 10-15° above average.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. High school football games and Mizzou Homecoming “house decs” are looking warm, but comfortable with temperatures in the 70s.
You aren’t likely to need a jacket any time during the day on Saturday as morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s and highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. It is expected to be a partly cloudy and breezy day with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph.
Sunday will feature a slow approaching cold front bringing slight rain chances late in the day. Highs are expected to reach the middle 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The pattern looks to be a little more active as we head into the extended range with above average chances of rainfall.
Temperatures look to remain well above average into next week with highs remaining in the 70s.