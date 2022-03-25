Central Missouri felt a little like Seattle, Washington this past week as we've seen rainy conditions for the last several days. The rain was much needed as many saw between 1-2" of rainfall, a few even seeing more.
Our next rain chance is not until Wednesday of next week, so we have a few days reprieve to let the ground soak in the water.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
The sun will return today, albeit with a few clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will return to near or just below the seasonal average for March.
Winds will increase out of the northwest into the afternoon. These winds will be quite breezy with wind gusts reaching 35mph. Definitely a hold onto your hats day.
A cold front will be moving through the state today, this will keep our temperatures down but we will not get overly cold. Highs will only be in the lower 50s through the weekend.
Saturday night into Sunday temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Frost is likely with this, so bring any sensitive plants indoors or cover them.
THE WEEK AHEAD
A warm front will begin making its way into Missouri on Monday, sharply warming our temperatures into the early part of next week. When this warm front moves through on Monday will be key to our temperatures, if the front is faster Monday will be warmer, if it slows down Monday will be cooler.
Tuesday temperatures jump into the middle to upper 70s ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will move through on Wednesday bringing a chance of thunderstorms. Details on when these storms move through and how strong they could be are too far out, so stay with us as we get closer to Wednesday.
The rest of the week will be cooler after the cold front passage.