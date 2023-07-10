Webstory Image.png

A clear sky overnight have left us with cooler temps this morning! Some may even need a jacket as temps range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Daytime highs will warm to the lower 90s, but will come with a lack of humidity. 

Hourly Wall Graph.png

Humidity will increase throughout the week as rain chances return.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst AM.png

Most of Tuesday will be completely dry, but a few isolated showers could move throughout Mid-Mo. Rain will become more scattered into the day on Wednesday.

Humidity will remain high into the next weekend as temperatures start to slightly cool.

8 Day AM.png

