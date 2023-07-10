A clear sky overnight have left us with cooler temps this morning! Some may even need a jacket as temps range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Daytime highs will warm to the lower 90s, but will come with a lack of humidity.
Humidity will increase throughout the week as rain chances return.
Most of Tuesday will be completely dry, but a few isolated showers could move throughout Mid-Mo. Rain will become more scattered into the day on Wednesday.
Humidity will remain high into the next weekend as temperatures start to slightly cool.