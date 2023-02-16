Another round of snow and potentially freezing drizzle is falling in mid-Missouri.
Light drizzle and flurries could be expected throughout much of the evening, but should come to an end early in the night. Be careful if you are heading out as roads could become slick.
Slick roads may also be a concern early Friday morning as temperatures overnight drop into the upper teens. This could cause moisture on roads to refreeze. The main concern will be slick spots on rural roads and bridges.
Throughout the remainder of the day, Friday will be chilly with highs only in the upper 30s. There will be an abundant amount of sunshine.
A warm up comes this weekend as temps get back into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. It'll be a dry weekend as well with our next chance for precipitation coming in the middle of next week.