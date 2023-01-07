Sunday
After a rainy and snowy Saturday, the clouds will begin to clear Sunday morning and give way to a day full of sunshine. We'll warm up into the low 40s to end the weekend.
Next Week
Sunny conditions continue for the first half of the week, helping us warm up into the 50s for Monday through Wednesday. Mornings will still be chilly with overnight lows in the mid 30s. The latter half of the week looks a little more action-packed with a low-pressure system moving into the area on Wednesday.
This brings precipitation chances for Wednesday night that continue into Thursday, with the latter being our best chance for rain. As temperatures drop, we might see a bit of a rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday, but the timing and exact precipitation type is still hazy. Just make sure you plan for some precipitation on Thursday and make sure to keep checking back in with us as the possibilities are narrowed down. You'll want to plan for a bit of a cool down as well as we head into the weekend with temperatures in the low 40s.