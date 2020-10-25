We got to see a little sun yesterday, but we have no such luck today. You can expect your Sunday to be overcast, but dry, as rain chances hold off until near sunrise tomorrow. These clouds will also inhibit sunshine to warm us through the day, so temperatures won't fluctuate too much today.
Winter Weather Already?
A surge of cold air is moving into the Great Plains and Midwest today, and a good amount of moisture is associated with it. We're seeing these clouds ahead of a system dropping up to a foot of snow over areas of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.
The majority of Mid-MO will only see rain and anywhere from 0.5-1" of it tomorrow. A few snowflakes could be mixed in to the north and west of Columbia (near Moberly, Macon, Brunswick, Marshall, etc.). No impacts are expected as ground temperatures are too warm, but we could potentially see a dusting on grassy & elevated surfaces in those areas. Everyone should still give a little extra time to your commutes tomorrow as rain is expected to fall just about all day long. Get the rain gear ready! The video below goes in more detail about what to expect tomorrow:
An interesting part of this system is that we're seeing a good amount of moisture with this cold surge. We are in a La Nina year, which has partly fueled our historic 2020 hurricane season. Most of the time, this brings wetter conditions to us in Mid-MO during the cold seasons, so this early threat of winter weather could show us what we have in store this winter. We'll continue to monitor this pattern through the end of fall.
Looking Ahead
The good news is that if you're not ready for this winter-like weather this week, you can look ahead to next weekend and the start of November. Temperatures are expected to near 60 with a lot of sunshine for Halloween as warmer and drier air settles into Missouri. Remember, next Saturday is also the night where we turn our clocks back one hour!