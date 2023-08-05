We have certainly had our fair share of rain since the start of August, and while it is not looking probable that we will enter into a dry spell, we should be mostly out of the way of the consistent exceptionally heavy rain.
Today will be the official start of being out of the rainy trend, where we should be mostly dry through the evening. While I can’t rule out an isolated shower or two, I think we will have a decent bit of sun through the afternoon. Highs will reach around 86 but it will be exceptionally humid, so heat index values will be in the low 90s.
The next chance of rain comes late Saturday night towards Sunday morning, where we will be watching a line of thunderstorms move through that might be a bit broken, so I won’t be surprised if we don’t all see some rain, but we could still get some decent winds mixed in. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be similar to today but slightly less humid, and the better chance for storms exists in the morning. The real difference is the possibility of afternoon isolated storms, which will be in a favorable environment to go severe if they push far enough south. I’m a little hesitant on expecting them to do too much, but the KOMU 8 weather team is keeping an eye on them and will keep you updated if there's a change in the forecast.
LOOKING AHEAD
Mid 80’s is looking very common for the week ahead with 3 days of noteworthiness. First off, Monday will be our coolest day with a high of 80 degrees, which will be quite nice compared to the 90 degree highs we had been having for much of July.
Tuesday is the next notable day as we’ll be in the mid 80s, but it should be a fairly low humidity day with little to no chance of rain.
Last but not least is Wednesday, where our next chance at some stronger storms is looking increasingly possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty, but Wednesday has a few pairs of eyes watching it carefully.