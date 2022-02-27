A warming trend has started and temperatures are going to be on an average to above average trend through the week ahead.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s with wind chills in the middle 20s under clear skies. Cloud cover is expected to increase through the day with highs warming to the lower 60s
ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES
The average high temperature for this time of the year is 51°. The average low temperature for this time of the year is 31°
Highs and lows are expected to generally be above both of these thresholds with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows will generally be in the 30s and 40s.
The main uncertainty with the week is in regards to a cold front that is set to arrive on Thursday morning. The big question, how much will temperatures drop?
Right now it looks like highs will be 10-15° cooler on Thursday, compared to Wednesday, which is still at a seasonal to slightly above average temperature.
Highs should start to rebound for Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
FIRST ALERT: I am expecting dry weather for the work week ahead, but moisture chances are increasing starting this weekend into early next week. Chances of showers, even thunderstorms, will be with us this weekend. Cooler air will start to return next week. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/oS8YcMPTvD— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 27, 2022
Shower and thunderstorm chances will return to the forecast for the weekend as an active weather pattern kicks back into gear into next week. Cooler air should make a return as we head into next week.