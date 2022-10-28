The weekend
Saturday morning starts off near 40 degrees before warming up into the mid 60s. This will feel very similar to how the past few days have been across Mid-Missouri. However, increasing cloud cover on Saturday is a hint of change in our weather pattern.
Isolated rain showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but any rain we might see will be relatively light. The daytime during the weekend will remain dry, so Halloween festivities this weekend should go on without a problem.
Halloween
Monday begins the warming trend into next week as we hit a high of 67 degrees. Clouds from Sunday will also dissipate leaving us with a mainly sunny day to start the week.
Next week
High temperatures in the low 70s will make for a warm first week of November. Precipitation chances return towards the end of the week as a cold front passing on Saturday brings cooler temperatures and hopefully some more rain.