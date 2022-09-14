The warming trend is in progress and it’s going to continue through the middle of next week.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies, but cloud cover will be on the increase through the rest of the day with highs reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon under partly sunny skies.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend. The more noticeable temperature chance will be in the low temperatures which will move from the lower to middle 60s to the lower 70s.
The rise in low temperatures will coincide with an increase in humidity for the back end of the weekend and early next week
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be in record territory on Monday with highs in the middle 90s (Record is 94° set in 2000) and lows in the lower 70s (Record is 75 set in 1978). This possibility will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front looks to arrive towards the end of the week bringing a slight drop in temperatures.