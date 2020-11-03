Weather couldn’t be much better for election day. We’ll see highs climb to the lower 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Overnight, skies will continue to clear and lows will fall to the upper 40s to near 5
Election Day: Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon. Here's a look at the hour by hour forecast #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/beJ0tXDJJW— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 3, 2020
Wednesday forecast
A passing upper level wave will bring us a little extra cloud cover on Wednesday. This extra cloud cover will make for partly sunny skies and winds will be breezy, gusting up to 25MPH. The combination of wind and cloud cover will balance out and keep temperatures steady in the middle 70s.
Looking ahead
The rest of the week into the weekend will feature sunny to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures hovering around the lower to middle 70s. Lows will be in the 50s as a fairly quiet and tranquil pattern settles into place.
Extra cloud cover will slowly become noticeable through the weekend, with partly sunny skies by Sunday. Cloud cover will be moving in ahead of our next system, which is set to arrive on Monday or Tuesday in the form of a cold front.
Monday will feature mild temperatures ahead of the front, in the lower 70s, with showers and thunderstorms becoming possible late in the day. These thunderstorms will bear watching, but are nothing to be concerned about at this time. Better chances of rain will move in for Tuesday as cooler air starts to settle in. Stay tuned for updates!