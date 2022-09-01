Humidity is going to make a return to the region through the holiday weekend with conditions returning to a “sticky” level. This humidity will be manageable, but after a few days of dew points in the 50s, it will be a notable change.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
A slight chance of rain has been added to the forecast! Most aren’t likely to see rain, but a few of us could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms starting in the late morning through the early afternoon.
Beyond a few isolated showers and storms we can expect temperatures to start in the middle to upper 60s with highs in the middle 80s. If we can manage to get additional sunshine in the afternoon temperatures may reach the upper 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The holiday weekend is looking warm and mostly dry. A stray shower or thunderstorm isn’t out of the question, but most of the weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies.
Next week looks to remain warm with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.