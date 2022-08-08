Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning and while many locations see little to no rain, localized areas of 2-4” will be possible as slow moving storms develop near I-44. A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday morning.
A Flood Watch is in effect until 7AM Tuesday for Camden, Miller, Maries, Osage & Gasconade County. Slow moving storms tonight will dump heavy rain in localized locations. Many will see little to no rainfall, but others could see flash flooding, including the STL area. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/1up27wntdC— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 8, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, but most of the day will be completely dry. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 80s in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Humidity will be much lower through the week and temperatures will fluctuate from the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Temperatures will be back near 90 for the weekend, but humidity looks to remain fairly low.