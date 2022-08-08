Webstory Image.png

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning and while many locations see little to no rain, localized areas of 2-4” will be possible as slow moving storms develop near I-44. A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, but most of the day will be completely dry. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs warming to the middle 80s in the afternoon.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Humidity will be much lower through the week and temperatures will fluctuate from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Humidity Trend.png

Temperatures will be back near 90 for the weekend, but humidity looks to remain fairly low.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you