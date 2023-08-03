A few isolated showers will move through tonight, but most of the heavy rain should stay southeast of Mid-MO.
A few spotty showers moved through Mid-MO Thursday afternoon, but another round of storms will move through overnight. These storms will likely stay south of I-70, closer to HWY 50.
This rain will not be as heavy as what we have seen the past few nights as the heavier bands of rain should set up to our southeast.
That being said, rain will be falling into an area that is already very saturated from rain over the last three days. Any additional rainfall could lead to more isolated flash flooding. This will not be as widespread as past days, but any low lying areas and creeks could over flow again.
The rest of the day on Friday will be warm and muggy. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a heat index temp near the upper 90s and triple digits.
Another round of storms could form Friday evening and bring breezy conditions. Rain will again be off and on for Saturday, but conditions look to dry into the beginning of next week.