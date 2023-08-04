Good Friday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 70s and another muggy morning. A few showers are possible this morning and flooding is yet again a concern out the door. There are some rain chances this weekend but next week looks great!
Flood Watch Until 10 A.M.
Another Flood Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. due to more rainfall over the same locations as the last few days. Low water crossings, rivers, and creeks are the areas of concern this morning. As always, turn around, don't drown.
For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s making for a hot and humid day. No heat advisories for today.
Weekend Forecast
This weekend will feature a few rain chances again. Any rainfall could cause more flooding issues. Stay weather aware this weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Cooler, Less Humid Next Week
Next week a cold front will bring less humid conditions and knock out our rain chances for most of the week. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s to start the week with gradually rising temperatures into the week.