Today
While temperatures today will closely mirror yesterdays, it will not feel quite the same. It will feel much less humid, keeping that heat index right next to the temperature, and we'll get to see a bit more sun to end the week.
The weekend
High temperatures are staying in the low 80s for both days, and we get to see a few more chances for rain. The system coming in on Sunday stays mainly in southern Missouri, so it won't be a complete washout by any means, and folks up north might not even see any rain at all.
Next week
Hot temperatures return as we are back in the 90s by Monday. This return to summer-like temperatures is not accompanied by any rain chances, making next week dry and hot. Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the week, and there is not a cool down in sight yet.