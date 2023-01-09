Winter must've gone travelling over the weekend and gotten lost because our temperatures are much more spring-like!
Temperatures today were almost 20 degrees above the seasonal average and these warmer temps are going to continue for the next few days.
Some Monday evening clouds will clear overnight which could lead to the formation of fog after 2AM on Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm and the sun shines, fog should burn off by mid morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, but a change comes Thursday.
An increase in cloud cover will come on Wednesday evening, this could also be when some may begin seeing precipitation. We could see a mix of rain and snow during this system. As for snow totals, there could be up to an inch of snow associated with this system. We will continue to watch this system develop as it gets closer.
After the system passes, more seasonal temperatures will follow for Friday. Another warm up will come this weekend and lead us into next week.