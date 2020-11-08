Sunday: another warm & breezy day
Happy Sunday! Today will be another great day to get outside as our warm & calm weather pattern continues. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s yet again as we end the weekend. However, conditions will be breezy at times with gusts between 25-30 MPH possible as we await the next change in Midwestern weather to occur in about 48 hours.
Monday: potentially record-breaking warmth
It's no surprise that this long stretch of warm weather we've seen this month is unusual. In fact, the average high temperature for November in Columbia is about 57°, and that temperature was our low this morning! Tomorrow, the forecasted high is 77° and this could beat a record set back in 1999 (78°). The low for tomorrow morning is also expected to beat a record. The warmest low temperature for November 9th is 60° set in 1938, and we are expected to only get down to the lower 60s overnight.
This extended amount of time of warm & calm weather is a result of something we call "blocking" in the upper atmosphere. Basically, this phenomenon allows for weather to "repeat" itself over the same area for a longer time period. Personally, I'm not complaining about 70s and sunny, but it's time for Mother Nature to allow fall to shine this season.
Tuesday: rain and falling temperatures
A cold front is expected to move through the Midwest on Tuesday, and this will help the atmosphere "snap back" and eliminate this blocking pattern above us. Currently, we are in a dry and warm air mass, and the cold front is expected to bring us cool and wet air. When these collide, we usually see showers and thunderstorms--which is what is expected through Tuesday. Rainfall totals do not look impressive at this point (~0.5") and it is NOT expected to be a washout. We could see heavy downpours at times, but it is not likely that rain will fall all day long.
The cold front is expected to make its way across Mid-MO in the late morning and early afternoon on Tuesday. Once it moves through, temperatures will steadily drop through the rest of the day and through Tuesday night. The forecasted high is 68°, but that temperature will be reached around lunchtime before they fall into the 40s by sunset. Highs are expected to only reach the 50s throughout the rest of the week.
Rest of week: seasonal
Veterans Day and onward in the 8-day forecast looks like something we'd normally see in mid-November. There is a chance for a few more rainfalls as we end the week and begin next weekend, but our confidence isn't too high for this yet. We'll keep you updated here at KOMU 8.