Tuesday
Today starts out sunny as we warm up to 80 degrees. Cloud cover increases throughout the day leaving us with mostly sunny skies to end the day; this increase is a hint as to what's to come for the rest of the week.
Wednesday
It'll be another warm day in Mid-Missouri tomorrow as we heat up to 81 degrees. We'll stay partly sunny and some areas might even see some sprinkles; however most of the state will stay dry.
Thursday and beyond
A cold front coming through on Thursday will drop our high temperatures for Friday into the upper 50s, making for a chilly end to the week. By Sunday we'll warm back up into the low 70s and will stay on a cooler trend going into next week.