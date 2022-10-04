Tuesday

Temp Fcst Today.png

Today starts out sunny as we warm up to 80 degrees. Cloud cover increases throughout the day leaving us with mostly sunny skies to end the day; this increase is a hint as to what's to come for the rest of the week.

Wednesday

It'll be another warm day in Mid-Missouri tomorrow as we heat up to 81 degrees. We'll stay partly sunny and some areas might even see some sprinkles; however most of the state will stay dry.

Planner 3 days.png

Thursday and beyond

A cold front coming through on Thursday will drop our high temperatures for Friday into the upper 50s, making for a chilly end to the week. By Sunday we'll warm back up into the low 70s and will stay on a cooler trend going into next week.

8 Day AM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you