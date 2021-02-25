Extra clouds today from a storm system out west will lead to cooler temps and even a chance for sprinkles. There are more spot chances for rain this weekend too.
Frosty this morning, AM temps are in the upper 20sToday will be slightly cooler with extra clouds and even a slight chance for a few sprinkles#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/E981k2Utrr— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 25, 2021
The good news? We are done with frigid temps for some time, possibly for the rest of the season! The Climate Prediction Center, a division of NOAA, is forecasting above normal temperatures across the eastern 2/3rds of the country through the first week of March.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday looks great! clouds from Friday night will continue to clear leading to sunny skies. a developing southerly breeze kick warmer air back into Missouri. Highs will be in the lower 30s - "spring like."
Sunday turns clouds after the morning and possibly rainy too. Although the rain chance is only around 20% and would be spotty in coverage. Slightly cooler with highs in the middle 50s.