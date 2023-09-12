Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. These showers will move out this morning leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. The 70s and dry conditions continue the rest of this week.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas to the north and west, including Columbia, until 9 a.m.
Wet Start for Some, Dry Afternoon
After showers move out and clouds begin to decrease, temperatures will climb in the middle 70s this afternoon.
Overnight tonight it will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.
Below-Average Temperatures into the Weekend
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds each day. Our average highs typically sit in the low 80s this time of year.