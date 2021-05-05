We're going to end the week on a mainly dry note ahead of more rain over Mother's Day weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight as a cold front tracks across Kansas into Missouri. This cold front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, but a few showers are possible through the morning and midday hours.
Thursday certainly won’t be a washout! In fact, most of the day will be completely dry.
Temperatures will kick off in the upper 40s and warm to the middle 60s for the afternoon with partly sunny skies expected.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday is trending dry! Skies will start mainly sunny, but cloud cover will be increasing for the afternoon and evening. Dry air should win out, and keep rain chances away. Highs will be near 70.
Saturday is a different story. A low pressure system will arrive and push a warm front through the region followed quickly by a cold front. Showers should start scattered on Saturday with some dry time, but become widespread as a cold front arrives in the afternoon and evening.
The severe weather threat looks low at this time for central Missouri, but areas of western Missouri into east central Kansas will need to watch for a few strong to severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on these, but at this point there is no need to worry.
Rain may be heavy at times on Saturday night through Sunday. Showers are expected to continue into Sunday with highs only reaching near 60°, making for a cool day.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will feature passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two, but at this point it looks to be filled with plenty of dry time. Temperatures will start on a cool note with highs in the 60s for the first half of the week.