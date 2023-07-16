Passing storm chances have been the name of the game over the last week, with many rain chances staying very hit or miss. Tonight won’t be an exception to that rule as storm chances continue.
OVERNIGHT STORMS
Storms are expected to develop across Kansas and track towards central Missouri later tonight, the most likely time frame for rain is from 9PM-2AM. A few storms could be on the strong side with strong wind gusts.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Any leftover storms will exit by early morning leaving a clearing sky through the day. Expect morning temperatures in the middle 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s with mostly sunny conditions.
While a mostly sunny sky is in the forecast, it may not appear that way as wildfire smoke dominates the region. This will cause slight reductions in air quality, if you are sensitive to these reductions you should reduce your time outdoors.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Isolated storms and mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, much like the last several storm chances many will not see rain, but those that do see rain could experience a strong to severe storm.
Temperatures will get warmer for the middle of the week, but a slight cool down should arrive towards the weekend.